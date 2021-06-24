TODAY, the people of Gibraltar finally get their chance to vote in the abortion referendum and have their say in whether the Crimes Act should be changed to allow abortions to happen under defined circumstances.

After being rescheduled from March 2020, due to Covid-19, it’s a much-anticipated day for many.

Today, the people of Gibraltar get to have their say in whether or not the law should be changed on abortion in the country.

The Gibraltar Parliament has already passed the Crimes (Amendment) Act 2019, which amended the law in relation to the termination of pregnancies.

But that amendment is not yet in force and today (June 24), voters are being asked to cast their vote on whether it should become a law.

The last few months have been full of heated campaigns from the likes of ‘Gibraltar for Yes’, and ‘Save Babies, Vote No’, doing what they can to make their voices heard amongst the people.

Anti-abortion march earlier this year.

A total of 23,343 Gibraltarians have registered to vote, with postal, proxy and ballot votes accepted during this referendum.

Voters will also include 16 to 18-year-olds, who are eligible to vote for the first time.

The Gibraltar Parliament has published a document for voters explaining the proposed changes in the law, which you can read here.

Polling stations are open now and will close at 10pm. Find your closest one.

