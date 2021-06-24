BENIDORM police have arrested a robber who attacked a British resident and stole his bank cards and an expensive watch.

The 32-year-old Romanian assailant then used the pilfered bank cards to rack up €778 of fraudulent purchases.

The British expat was attacked on June 8 when he was about to enter his apartment block.

The robber lunged at him and a struggle ensued between the two men.

He stole four bank cards; a smart watch worth €1,250; a mobile phone; and €25 in cash.

The thief immediately went on a shopping spree in local shops before the victim could cancel the cards.

The British resident reported the crime to the Benidorm Policia Local who identified and then arrested the perpetrator.

