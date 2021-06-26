ORIHUELA COSTA beaches are enjoying three days of sport, with a huge handball tournament being held.

Qualifying matches started yesterday, June 25, with dozens more games today, and the finals tomorrow.

READY TO PLAY: Just some of the 1,600 players on Orihuela Costa this weekend

The first Arena 1000 tournament of the 2021 Beach Handball tour concludes at Cala Bosque in the popular resort of La Zenia.

Local councillors launched the competition and welcomed the 108 teams to the area yesterday.

Some 1,600 participants are expected to take part, travelling from all over Spain, Portugal and even the USA.

Local Councillor for Sport, Víctor Bernabéu, admitted the event, “serves as a window so that we are known abroad and gives a boost to commerce, hospitality and other sectors.”

Commenting on the logistical challenge of setting up such a huge competition, councillor José María Ferrández, said, “we play to win here in Orihuela.”

“Everything is set up and that means that every day more teams want to come to this municipality.”

Continuing, “this beautiful place has everything: a fantastic beach, an exceptional climate, an unbeatable location, fantastic restaurants and places to visit after the competition ends.”