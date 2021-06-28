SPAIN has changed the requirements for travellers arriving from the UK and will now demand a negative COVID-19 test or proof of double vaccination.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the measures on Monday just two days before an influx of British tourists is expected to the Balearic Islands as the destination moves onto the ‘green travel list’.

“What we are going to do is apply to British tourists who go to the Balearic Islands the same requirements we make of other European citizens,” Sanchez told Cadena SER radio on Monday morning.

“They will need a full dose of vaccine or a negative PCR,” he added.

Spain’s Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzales Laya later confirmed the decree would be published in the official State Gazette (BOE) on Tuesday and come into force 72 hours later.

The British government announced last Thursday that from Wednesday June 30 the Balearic Islands – Mallorca, Ibiza, Formentera and Ibiza – would be moved onto the ‘green list’ meaning no quarantine is required on return.

However, the rest of Spain, including the Canary Islands, remain on the amber list.

Spain lifted all restrictions on travellers arriving from the UK to its territory on May 24 lifting the ban on non-essential travel and allowing entry without proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The tightening of rules for British tourists comes amid growing concern over the spread of the ‘Delta variant’ of the coronavirus which now accounts for 90 percent of new infections in the UK and is predicted to be the predominant strain within Spain by mid-july.

For the latest on travelling to Spain check the rules from the Spanish government HERE.

All arrivals in Spain will need to fill out a health declaration and passenger locator form before travelling.

