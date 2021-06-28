INTERNATIONAL Pride Day is being celebrated throughout the Vega Baja region today, June 28, and the area’s largest city wants to shout, “Orihuela loves you!”

The council’s Department of Citizen Participation and Equality, is actively promoting the day with a colourful show of support in the city centre.

Further support will be shown with a local exhibition in the exhibition hall of the old CAM up until July 11.

The event has seen collaboration from different groups such as ‘Dare Orihuela’, ‘Do not deprive yourself Murcia’, ‘Hopefully Malaga’, and others.

One objective is to celebrate the sexual orientation of 17 important women in history whose orientation is often unknown, such as Victoria Kent, Chavela Vargas or Gabriela Mistral.

Councillor Almudena Baldó explained, “With this exhibition we will know a little more about their lives and their suffering from not being able to reveal their sexual condition.”

Many different LGTBI flags will remain flying, increasing awareness throughout the celebrations.

The exhibition will also visit the Orihuela Costa during September.