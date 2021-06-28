VALENCIAN president, Ximo Puig, has predicted a new weekly record of COVID-19 vaccinations this week with over 500,000 shots set to be into arms.

161,000 doses were flown into Valencia Airport this morning(June 28) for distribution across the Valencian Community.

One priority is to conclude the full immunisation of people aged between 60 and 65 who got their first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine in April.

Apppointment notifications have started to be sent via phone text messages with the government target to complete that age band ‘in about ten days’.

The other big vaccination focus of the week will be to continue injections to people aged between 40 and 49.

Some residents in their thirties are also starting to be vaccinated and there are plans to vaccinate around 5,000 homeless people.

Ximo Puig said: “This is a fundamental moment in the fight against the virus.”

He nevertheless urged caution as ‘there are unvaccinated sections of the population that are most sensitive to being infected’.

Though Puig did not mention it specifically, he was referring to increases in COVID-19 cases among younger people caused through socialising.

The infection rate in Alicante Province is just 26 cases per 100,000 people and is one of the lowest in the country.

But after many weeks as a nationwide leader, three other provinces have lower rates, including Castellon Province at just over 20 cases per 100,000 residents.

