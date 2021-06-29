An Elche teenager infected with COVID-19 as part of a mass outbreak caused by a student trip to Mallorca is in intensive care.

The 18-year-old boy was part a high school group from Elche that went to the island in mid-June, with 32 of them contracting COVID.

Almost a thousand coronavirus cases have been confirmed due to the Mallorca visit made by students from several regions of Spain.

The young man was admitted to Elche General Hospital’s ICU at the weekend after his condition worsened.

He is the only local student to have been hospitalised.

Yesterday(June 28), Spain’s Health and Emergencies chief, Fernando Simon, suggested that some infected students in the Mallorca outbreak ‘will be infected’ and warned that ‘it is possible that some will die’.

Despite a big rise in weekend infection rates in the Valencian Community, ICU numbers in the region’s hospitals remain at just 14.

Over 52% of new COVID cases detected in the last two days in the region are among people aged between 15 and 29, who have yet to be vaccinated.

Only two deaths have been reported in the last week, both of which date back to six months ago.

The Valencian government is scheduled to announce later today what changes it will make to its current set of restrictions from July 1.

