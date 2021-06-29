A Torrevieja man has been arrested for sexually grooming children via online game sites and offering them game ‘credits’ in exchange for explicit photos and videos.

The 50-year-old Spaniard has been charged with three crimes of sexual assault and abuse against youngsters aged under 16.

Two parents in Masamagrell in Valencia Province complained to the Guardia Civil last November that an adult was conversing inappropriately with their children on a games site.

He groomed them as he won over their trust and asked them for sexual images and requested video hook ups.

The games offered virtual currency credits for players and the man tempted the youngsters by promising the bonuses if they did what he requested.

The Guardia’s IT experts began a long probe into uncovering the man’s identity as he used a series of aliases across various platforms and apps.

During the investigation, a third complaint was received from Mallorca which matched up to the man’s activities.

Guardia officers from Masamagrell raided the man’s Torrevieja home in mid-June and seized several computers, phones and hard drives.

READ MORE BRITISH PERVERT IN BENIDORM MADE DOZENS OF VIDEOS OF NAKED CHILDREN

55-YEAR-OLD COSTA BLANCA MAN GROOMED UNDER-14 BOY TO MEET FOR SEX

POLICE ARREST ‘PAEDO’ GROOMER IN MALLORCA WITH 1,000 IMAGES OF CHILDREN