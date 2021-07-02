CREW members on a Baleària ferry have tested positive for COVID-19, the Government of Melilla has confirmed.

Eleven members of staff on board the Bahama Mama, which travels the route from Melilla to Malaga, are now in self-isolation after testing positive.

The members of the Bahama Mama’s crew had to disembark in the city’s port after displaying symptoms during the journey from Melilla to Malaga on Wednesday.

“At no time was there close contact with the passengers,” said a spokesperson from The Bahama Mama.

The vessel underwent a deep clean and was allowed to sail back to Melilla.

The Bahama Mama covers the Melilla-Malaga three times a week and today’s (July 2) journey is set to go ahead as scheduled.

In a statement, Melilla’s Minister of the Economy, Mohamed Mohand, said: “The appropriate indications have been given to suspend the boarding of the Baleària ship until diagnostic tests are carried out on the entire crew after yesterday eleven members disembarked in Malaga after giving a positive result.”



