GIBRALTAR Cultural Services are putting on a number of creative activities for children to enjoy this summer, including gallery tours, art workshops and a Summer Reading Challenge.

Zoe Bishop ‘Move to Create Workshop’ (July 13, 11am)

This workshop will offer a series of games in which children can collaborate in creating art through enjoyable activities. The workshop is suited to children aged 6-11 and suitable and comfortable clothing is recommended.

Ermelinda Duarte ‘Recycling and Art’ (July 19, 11am)

Ermelinda Duarte will be running a creative workshop using unwanted plastics and non-recyclable materials and turning them into art, based on her recent installation at GEMA, titled ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle – Mandala’. Participants are encouraged to bring clean, empty crisp packets and bottle tops. The workshop is suitable for children aged 10- 14.

Summer Reading Challenge at the John Mackintosh Hall Library (Starting July 14th, 11am – 12pm)

Young readers will set their own reading goal for the summer months with books of their choice. They will meet every other week and will be encouraged to discuss their favourite characters, plots, book choices and more. Sessions will be led by young leaders and take place every other Wednesday throughout July and August.



Street Art Mural Tour (July 27, 10:30am)

A guided tour of Gibraltar’s street art presents an opportunity to learn about the artists and their murals, whilst walking through Gibraltar’s iconic streets. Under 12’s must be accompanied by an adult.

Booking is essential for all events. Call 20049161 or email development@culture.gov.gi for more information and bookings.