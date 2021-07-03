The popular sunset market in Puerto Portals on Mallorca is now open every Wednesday and Thursday, from 6pm to midnight, until August 19.

Guests can spend their evenings strolling along the promenade, browsing collections from over 20 different exhibitors and enjoying live music from local artists.

Sunset Market has over 20 different exhibitors, artists and live music. (Credit: Puerto Portals)

The ‘Artists Corner’ will feature the work from guest painters, including Luciana Román, Belén Pez, Clara Rival, Marina Pipkin.

Children will also find plenty to do, with multiple activities to take part in, including how to be more sustainable and kind to the planet.

Get your picture taken in a boat! (Credit: Puerto Portals)

Puerto Portals is a lively port, lined by restaurants and cafes, which locals pile into for an evening drink of tapas.

If you’re still there in late August, the port will for for the 7th year running play host to the 52 Super Series, between August 24 – 28. A competition that draws some of the best sailors from all over the world.

For more information about the market or to see the exhibitors, see here.