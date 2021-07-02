NEW coronavirus cases have easily surpassed the ‘thousand mark’ for the second successive day in the Valencian Community.

Figures today(July 2) show 1,271 new infections as opposed to 1,410 yesterday.

Valencia Province accounts for 945 of today’s cases with 193 in Alicante Province and 131 in Castellon Province.

The Valencia City area is now classified as a ‘maximum risk’ COVID area.

Two deaths have been recorded in the last week across the Valencian Community which takes the pandemic death toll to 7,457.

Hospital COVID-19 admissions have risen by 23 patients since yesterday to 174.

19 people are being treated in intensive care, up by two over the last 24 hours.

