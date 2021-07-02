LOST hotel room keys will soon be a thing of the past on the Costa Blanca as facial recognition systems will be introduced this year.

The Hosbec hotels association has advertised a contract to cover its member hotels across the Valencian Community.

The closing date for bids will be July 15.

The winning biometric systems company will then be expected to install the units from August through to the end of the year.

The change is part of Hosbec’s technological initiative called ‘BionTrend’ which is being supported by the Valencian Communty’s Tourism department.

A Hosbec statement said: “Tourism is one of the sectors in which the use of new technologies has had the most impact.”

“More and more travelers are using their smartphone or mobile devices to organise their trips and formalise their reservations, which means a big shift for hotel companies and the need to change procedures that until now have been done in person.”

Hosbec believes that facial recognition systems will have all kinds of benefits besides offering room and facility access.

“This should streamline check-in procedures for guests and personalise services further,” it added.

