THE Guardia Civil’s Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA) are investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty.

A minor from Albacete is being investigated for allegedly killing a donkey and injuring another with a bow and arrow.

The incident took place in March, in the municipality of Villatoya (Albacete) where two donkeys, belonging to a donkey shelter and protection society in the area, were shot with a bow and arrow.

Investigations led Seprona officers to identify an underaged minor as the alleged perpetrator of the unsettling case of animal cruelty.

According to official reports, one of the donkeys tragically died, while the other is still recovering from its injuries.

The case has been sent to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office in Albacete where the minor will be charged with animal cruelty under Article 337 of Ley Organica 10/1995.

Single-arrow bows come under arms Category 7.5 and require a licence.

