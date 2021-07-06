Spanish supermarket chain Alcampo is to link up with the British company Ocado to develop its online business.

Alcampo has 310 stores in Spain as part of the French-owned Auchan Retail group that has outlets in 13 countries.

Alcampo’s Spanish revenues totalled €4.5 billion last year.

With online shopping boosted due to the pandemic, Alcampo has now struck a deal with Ocado to get a share of the lucrative home-order market.

Ocado and Alcampo will initially build a customer centre for the Madrid region that will open in 2024.

It will be the first of a series of automated warehouses in Spain, with further locations yet to be announced.

An Ocado statement said that the partnership will ‘allow Alcampo to meet growing demand for competitively priced, high quality grocery e-commerce’.

Ocado and Alcampo’s parent company, Auchan Retail, will also explore other opportunities across Europe.

