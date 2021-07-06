ORIHUELA is to spend almost 18,000 euros on a dog agility course for the city.

Planned for Avenida Doctor Gómez Pardo Ródenas, in the city’s green zone, the park is designed as a place for owners to give their dogs exercise in a safe and controlled area, something which the area currently lacks.

DOG AGILITY PARK: Artist’s Impression of the Orihuela project

Ángel Noguera of the Department of Infrastructure, Services and Maintenance, revealed, “a closed enclosure will be created in which the dogs can be loose, controlled and without danger, and have enough ground to run and play with the agility modules.”

The project, with a budget of €17,844 will be built over two months, complete perimeter fencing, information boards, benches, waste bins and drinking fountains for pets.

Noguera continued, “for the enjoyment of the installation, users must comply with rules and always pick up droppings, supervise their dog and muzzle dangerous dogs.”

READ MORE: City proclaims “Orihuela loves you” on International Pride Day on Spain’s Costa Blanca