SPAIN’S Policia Nacional detained a 39 year-old British man on Monday who has been on the run since 2017 when he was linked to an organisation involved in trafficking explosives and weapons.

The man, who has been identified only by his initials, was arrested in Fuengirola in Malaga province where he had been living under an assumed name.

His arrest was a result of collaboration between British police, Spanish police and Interpol.

The fugitive who had an international warrant issued for his arrest is alleged to be a member of a criminal organisation dedicated to trafficking prohibited weapons, explosives and ammunition, the police said in a statement.

West Midlands Police linked him to four other people in the same gang after stopping a vehicle in Birmingham in August 2017 and finding weapons and ammunition inside the car.

The man also faces charges for alleged involvement in the falsification of documents, after he identified himself to National Police officers with a passport that did not correspond to his true identity.

He is now awaiting a court appearance to consider an extradition request by UK authorities.

