People aged over 30 in Spain are now being invited to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

People in this age bracket can now self-register to get their jab online at https://www.comunidad.madrid/covid-19 or by calling 900 102 112.

Over 30s can now register in order to get their appointment at a vaccination centre near them.

There are currently 36 vaccination points in the capital that over 30s can access, including 29 public hospitals, four health centers, and the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

In addition, the Isabel Zendal public Nurse Hospital and the WiZink Center are the only two centres offering vaccines that are open 24 hours a day.

How to make an appointment?

Through the web: www.comunidaddemadrid / covid-19

Using your Virtual Health Card

For people who are not on the Ministry of Health’s databases, they can call 900 102 112.

What next?

Once you have accessed, you must identify yourself by entering the CIPA (Autonomous Personal Identification Code of the public health card) or, if you do not have CIPA, your identification document (DNI / NIE or passport) and the date of birth. The system checks if you are in the age group available for self-citation.

Once the system has verified that you are within the age range authorized for self-appointment, you will be shown a list of available centers according to the age group or vaccination group and you can choose the center and time interval, with 48/72 hours of advance and with an initial window of options of one week.

You will then receive a message with the verification code to confirm your details.

You will be given the details of your appointment, as well as a QR code to access the vaccination point.

You will also receive a reminder message at least 24 hours before the day of the appointment, which will include the QR code that you must show when entering the venue.

