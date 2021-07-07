ANIMALS have been tucking into specially-made ice lollies to keep them cool at a Costa Blanca nature park.

Temperatures reached 38.5 degrees in Alicante on Tuesday (July 6), the highest figure in five years.

Up the coast, values hit 32.5 degrees in Benidorm, home to the Mundomar nature park as staff using their initiative to make sure that the animals didn’t suffer

They concocted a range of tasty ice lollies with different recipes to suit the range of animal diets.

Photo: Mundomar

The main part of the treats is the cooling ice combined with food tailored to the particular animal.

For example, the lemurs got an ice and vegetable mixture while it was fish and ice for the otters and meat and ice for Mundomar’s meerkats.

Photo: Mundomar

Staff and visitors were able to enjoy watching the animals using different techniques to enjoy the lollies.

That ranged from biting them and throwing them on the ground through to old-fashioned licking!

Experts said that one bonus was that they had senses stirred by the cold treat because it was something that they were not used to.

