NEW restrictions to combat rising COVID-19 infections in the Valencian Community will be announced this Thursday(July 8).

The intention is for the measures to start over the weekend and they will replace the current package that was due to expire on July 15.

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, said: “We are in a situation that demands a response. We are going to give the strongest and most positive response in the understanding that it is a common effort.”

Puig did not say what restrictions will be put into place but a number of regions like Catalunya have already announced the closure of all nightlife businesses.

Over half of new COVID-19 cases in the Valencian Community are coming from unvaccinated people aged under 30 who gather in night venues and other social settings.

Hospital admissions have only risen moderately and death rates remain very low.

“We are going through a complicated situation and we will have to take decisions”, commented Puig.

His Interdepartmental COVID committee meeting has been brought forward by a week to tomorrow to sift through the latest health figures and to decide on a course of action.

As in previous instances, it is presumed that Puig will hold a news conference after the meeting to announce his plans.

The region has total control over opening hours and capacity numbers for all businesses including those in the hospitality sector.

What is not clear is whether an attempt would be made to re-introduce a night-time curfew without the legal protection of a national State of Alarm.

Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, made it clear yesterday that the national government had no plans to act over rising coronavirus infections since the regional administrations had all the ‘necessary powers to take appropriate measures’.

