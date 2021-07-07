A SOLDIER has been arrested on suspicion of running over a five-year-old girl while drunk driving on Tuesday evening (July 6), in Roquetas de Mar.

The soldier from the Spanish Legion, a regiment based in Andalucia and Ceuta, registered 0.9 grams of alcohol per litre of blood in his alcohol tests. The legal limit to drive in Spain is 0.5g/l.

Local authorities have reported that the event took place on a pedestrian crossing in the El Parador neighbourhood of the Almerian town of Roquetas de Mar.

The emergency services received a call at 20:20 on Tuesday, reporting that a girl had been run over at 327, Carretera Alicun. Later, the ambulance services released a statement saying that the five year old girl had died.

The family of the girl were attended to by psychologists and social workers, following the shocking events.

The legionnaire has been arrested and the investigation is now in the hands of the Roquetas de Mar local police.

READ ALSO: