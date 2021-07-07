A Costa Blanca mayor has appeared in court over COVID-19 vaccination ‘queue-jumping’ last January.

Alicante’s anti-corruption prosecutor accused La Nucia’s mayor, Bernabe Cano, of an ‘abuse of power’ last month.

He sent a report to Cano’s local court in Villajoyosa with a judge taking testimony today(July 7) from him over a charge of ‘improper passive bribery’.

The Partido Popular mayor said that he only received a jab at a nursing home when he heard there were surplus vaccine doses which would go to waste if they were not used.

He added that the injection was done with the full knowledge and consent of the doctor supervising the inoculations at the facility.

Cano testified that his status as a doctor meant that he could get an early jab and that two Guardia Civil officers also received injections.

The judge yesterday heard from the supervising doctor who contradicted Cano’s claim that he authorised him to get a vaccination.

Cano’s solicitor said that there were plenty of photographs taken at the time of his client with health staff which proved that he had nothing to hide.

The mayors of El Verger and Els Poblets will appear at a Denia court this month on the same ‘abuse of power’ charge after getting early vaccines in January.

