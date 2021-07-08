THE Mayor of Gibraltar, Christian Santos, is inviting the community to nominate people who they feel have made a real difference to the country and deserve to be celebrated through the Pride of Gibraltar Award.

Santos is interested in hearing about people from ‘all different walks of life’, those who have ’sacrificed their time for volunteering, helped friends, families or neighbours, or gone above and beyond their duties at work’.

The Pride of Gibraltar Award is part of the Mayor’s We Are One Campaign, and in collaboration with the Gibraltar International Bank, celebrates the ‘unsung heroes who worked tirelessly and selflessly during the Covid-19 Pandemic’.

“It will highlight the people who’s actions made others more comfortable without asking for any recompense or recognition, and who made the impact of those trying times a little less arduous,” added Santos.

Nomination Forms are available at the City Hall Reception or can be requested via email from mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi

The closing date for nominations is on Friday July 23 2021.

For more information, please telphone 200 47592 or email mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi

