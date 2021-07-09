HOT westerly winds are set to take temperatures into the 40s in some inland parts of the Costa Blanca region this Monday(July 12).

As Spain braces itself for the biggest heatwave of the year, forecasters are predicting values could hit a blistering 45 degrees in inland parts of Alicante Province.

A lower but still very high figure of between 36 to 38 degrees is expected on the coast.

The state meteorologiical agency Aemet says that it will be a one-day heatwave with an average ten degree fall for Tuesday and the rest of next week.

Health experts have advised taking some precautions to avoid heat strokes.

They include drinking plenty of water as opposed to enjoying sugar-laden beverages, alcohol, or caffeine-based drinks.

They also recommend having light meals to replace salts lost through excess sweating.