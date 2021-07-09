BOOTS and EasyJet have joined forces to help Brits get to Spain faster.

The new partnership will make it easier for holidaymakers to book their COVID tests before and after they travel to their destination.

Spain, which is on the UK’s amber list, currently accepts antigen tests which can be booked for £59.00 providing same-day results available at 30 Boots stores across the UK.

Customers can book the pre-departure In-store COVID-19 PCR Testing Service for £85 which is available at over 200 Boots stores and offers next day results.

Alternatively, they can purchase an At-home self-swab COVID-19 PCR Test Kit for £65 from 500 stores or online at Boots to be delivered to their home. This service will offer results between 24-48 hours from when the lab receives the sample.

Boots also offers a Day 2 & 8 Post-Travel COVID-19 Testing Service for international arrivals into the UK.

These are accredited as a test provider for the government’s Test to Release scheme, helping those who wish to reduce their home quarantine by taking a voluntary test on the fifth full day after arriving in England from a country on the amber list.

Sophie Dekkers, Chief Commercial Officer for easyJet commented: “At easyJet we’re focussed on ensuring travel is easy and accessible for all and that is especially important this summer.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Boots to provide customers with more direct access to trusted testing services, making it easier to travel with us this summer.”

Asif Aziz, Director of Healthcare Services at Boots UK, added: This new partnership between Boots and easyJet is designed to make lives easier for people who are travelling abroad this summer. At Boots we are proud of our COVID-19 travel testing offer, which provides a range of options to customers, available online and in our stores.

“We plan to work closely with easyJet in the coming weeks and months to help their passengers navigate the requirements around COVID-19 testing for passengers and provide competitively-priced solutions.”

