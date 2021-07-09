TWO underage teenagers have been arrested over the suspected homophobic killing of a 24-year-old man in A Coruña last Saturday(July 3).

Samuel Luiz was beaten to death outside a nightclub sparking a massive outcry and protests across Spain.

The Policia Nacional said that a total of six arrests have been made over the killing.

Four suspects, three men and a woman aged between 20 and 25, appeared in court this morning(July 9).

They have all been charged with homicide.

One of them was also charged with stealing Samuel’s mobile phone.

SAMUEL LUIZ

Samuel Luiz was attacked after going to a nightclub party with friends to celebrate the end of nightlife COVID restrictions in the Galicia region.

Witnesses last weekend said that Samuel was on a video chat on his phone which a couple mistakenly thought was an attempt to record them.

They claimed the attackers shouted anti-gay obscenities during the 15 minute assault which happened over the weekend of national Pride celebrations.

Samuel subsequently died in hospital from his injuries.

