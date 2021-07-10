JUST 123 people among the first 13,000 ticketholders at a major music festival in Barcelona tested positive for COVID-19.

All festival-goers heading to The Cruilla Festival in Parc de Forum received an antigen test ahead of accessing the event.

Some 500 nurses and medics were onsite to deliver the antigen tests at the festival, which kicked off on Thursday, July 8 at Parc del Forum.

On the first day of the festival, people flocked to watch Rayden, Kase O, Lágrimas de Sangre and Natos y Waor, among other artists, without safety distances or queues.

Of the 13,000 people who had passed through the screening area at 9:00 p.m.123 tested positive for antigens.

The low rate of infection seen during the festival has delighted music fans and raised hopes that mass events can safely reopen this summer.

The Cruilla Festival, which ends tomorrow, is one of the first major events to return to Spain following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Masks are still mandatory at all times, except in the restaurant area, and the public is not allowed to enter with drinks or food in front of the stages.

All 25,000 ticket holders attending the festival have had to undergo COVID tests on arrival and those with positive results are not granted access to the event.

During today and tomorrow, around 25,000 more people are expected to attend the Cruilla at the Forum.

