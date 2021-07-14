AN investigation has been launched against Spanish TikToker Naim Darrechi after he boasted that he had tricked multiple women into having unprotected sex with him.

The 19-year-old Mallorcan born ‘influencer’ who has 26.7 million followers on TikTok, made the comments during an interview with a popular Spanish YouTuber named Mostopapi.

Asked about his sexual experience, Darrechi claimed that he found it ‘difficult to wear a condom’ and for this reason, refuses to use one when having sex.

He continued that that ‘he would ejaculate inside’ his sexual partners and when asked if he could wear a condom, he would tell the women to ‘relax’ with the lie that he was sterile and underwent surgery to stop him having children.

He further noted that none of his sexual partners had gotten pregnant despite him not using protection and at one moment, he had thought he may have an infertility problem.

Soon after the interview was shared online, Darrechi received backlash for the comments, with many pointing out that he was exposing women to sexually transmitted diseases and deceiving them with a lie.

This included Spain’s equality minister Irene Montero who has asked that a prosecutor investigates the young Mallorcan.

On Twitter she wrote: “Taking off a condom or ejaculating inside someone without their consent is sexual abuse and the #OnlyYesisYes law will recognise it as assault.

“Bragging to 26million followers about something like this reflects the urgency of centering consent. We will inform the prosecutor’s office.”

If convicted under the bill, Darrechi could reportedly face up to 12 years in prison.

Quitarse el preservativo o eyacular dentro sin consentimiento es hoy abuso sexual y la Ley #SoloSíesSí lo reconocerá como agresión



Presumir ante 26mill de seguidores de algo así refleja la urgencia de poner el consentimiento en el centro. Lo pondremos en conocimiento de Fiscalía pic.twitter.com/SSMM7FOzvb — Irene Montero (@IreneMontero) July 12, 2021

Today, the Balearic government filed a complaint against the TikToker for sexual abuse by deceiving an undetermined number of women, inciting violence against women and against their sexual freedom, and a crime against sexual and reproductive rights.

The Association of Women of the Balearic Islands for Health, Dona Sana, also filed a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office today for the comments they described as ‘outrageous’.

Darrechi has since issued an apology on his Instagram stories.

Here he says: “I’m really sorry.. it’s just crazy what I said. I want to apologise, really. Sometimes I don’t realise the responsibility that is mine.”

He continued: “I made a comment that really is out of place and that is not right. Sometimes I say things and sometimes I exaggerate, but here it’s just crazy what I said, I wish it had been cut at the edit and no one would ever have heard it.”

READ MORE: