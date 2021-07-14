VALENCIA’S tourism secretary, Francesc Colomer, has suggested that EU COVID-19 certificates could be used to gain entry to the ‘entire tourism and leisure sector’.

Neighbouring Portugal has a system where the EU certificate or a negative COVID test has to be presented for people to use hotels and restaurants.

Colomer says that his proposal has the ‘support of the tourist sector’ after consultations over the last few days.

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, is to pass the idea to the Interterritorial Council which is a weekly meeting between Spain’s Ministry of Health and the country’s 17 regions.

Francesc Colomer said: “The use of the certificate to gain entry to venues will encourage more people to get vaccinated who have previously been reluctant to come forward.”

“The Valencian Community with the music industry, festivals, tourism, and its range of cultural offerings needs a way out of the dramatic situation that it is in,” explained Colomer.

“With this proposal it will be possible to better guarantee the health safety of venues where activities are held, and to even increase capacity.”

