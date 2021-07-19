THE town of Conil de la Frontera has convinced Andalucian health authorities to recalculate infection rates by taking into account summer visitors and therefore avoid a perimetral lockdown.

The seaside town is among those to be hit in the fifth wave with a surge of new infections.

Based on the established criteria, municipalities will be declared a high risk zone and subject to confinement if the infection rate surges above 1,000 cases per 100,000 people.

But faced with the lockdown of his town, the mayor of Conil came up with a mathematical solution and insisted the rate should be calculated not on the census of the town alone but to take into account the huge number of visitors that swell the population during the holiday season.

Image: Pixabay

“To give you a figure, on the 27th of June we had 75,000 visitors in our town, so we can’t calculate the rate based on the 23,000 we have in winter,” explained Mayor Juan Manuel Bermudez.

It seems that this solution convinced the Junta de Andalucia and the committee of experts decided not to close the perimeter of Conil.

The decision sets a precedent that could be used by all Andalucian tourist spots that find themselves in the same situation.

