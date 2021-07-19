POLICE closed down an Alicante restaurant after a kitchen employee went into work despite knowing that she had COVID-19.

Alicante Policia Local officers swooped on the city centre premises on Friday night(July 16), with 21 customers and 14 workers cleared out onto the street.

The business was closed down for at least 48 hours.

The restaurant owner and his infected employee face ‘very serious sanctions’ according to the police.

Alicante Security Councillor, Jose Ramon Gonzalez, said: “This is the first time that something like this has happened in the city”.

Matters got worse on Saturday for the restaurant owner.

The police returned with details of six employees infected with COVID-19 who were barred from working.

The name of the business was not disclosed by the police or Alicante City Council.

