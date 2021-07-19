COVID-19 cases over the weekend in the Valencian Community have gone up by over 1,000 infections in a week and are four times higher than the end of June.

Hospitalisations are not rising at the same pace and the death rate is extremely low, which puts a different perspective on the situation compared to January and February.

The latest weekend COVID total is 5,863 cases, combining the Saturday and Monday regional health ministry figures.

A week ago, the infections reached 4,636 and stood at 3,662 over the first weekend of July, with 1,338 cases announced for the period between June 27 and June 29.

Three outbreaks of ten or more cases have been announced in Alicante Province, all through social contact.

They are in Alicante City(10); San Vicente del Raspeig(12); and Villena(10).

Hospital admissions increased by 95 patients since Friday, taking the total to 527.

401 of the hospitalisations are in Valencia Province, with 74 in Alicante, and 52 in Castellon.

Only one person died from COVID-19 in the last week.

It means there have been 7,471 fatalities during the pandemic, with seven deaths announced over the last seven days.

