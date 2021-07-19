AN 11-year-old girl suffered a dislocated hip while descending a new giant slide within days of it opening in San Sebastian de los Reyes (Madrid).

The parents of the girl who is identified only by her first name Kiana have called for the playground attraction to be closed down after the accident left their daughter on crutches for at least a month.

“As she went down, her right leg was lifted up in a curve and this caused her shoe to touch the ceiling. The foot stuck there while her body continued at full speed,” explained the child’s mother.

The doctors at the Infanta Sofia hospital who attended Kiana said that the injury was typical of a traffic accident. A hospital spokesman said: “It is a high impact injury and something very unusual for this to happen in a children’s playground.”

The biggest slide of Spain is in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Madrid

Other children have also suffered friction burns and slight bruising after using the slide, according to their families.

The slide cost €873,000 to install and was opened in late June with funds from the local council and the Community of Madrid.

The slide begins at a height of eight metres, two curves, a maximum slope inclination of 37 degrees and is 12 metres long.

Kiana’s father, Jorge, sent a letter to the council asking for the closure of the facilities.

“The installation is approved, has hundreds of visits and has the approval of the engineers who have participated in its design and manufacture,” said the municipal spokesman.

READ MORE