A WINNING ticket in Europe’s international lottery has netted a cool MILLION euros.

The lucky winner bought the ticket at the Carrefour Shopping Center, just outside Torrevieja.

The State Lottery and Gambling Administration validated the “Euromillions” ticket from the draw on Friday, July 16.

The winning combination was formed by the numbers 5, 16, 42, 47 and 49 with ‘stars’ 3 and 11.

No other big winners were registered from Friday so tomorrow, Tuesday July 20, a prize of 26 million euros is up for grabs.

In this draw for the “Euromillion” there were five runners-up, of which two were also from Spain: one in San Sebastián (Guipúzcoa) and in the second of Mejorada del Campo (Madrid).

These winners will collect a prize of 123,838 euros each.