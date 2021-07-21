A PAIR of local councillors had a rude awakening when they were asked to join their police force in breaking up an illegal rave of around 1,300 people.

The duo joined up with a dozen police officers to break up the mega-party in the early hours of Sunday morning (July 18).

It came after numerous emergency calls were received from neighbours of the private bash in Cadiz at around 1.30am.

The organiser of the illegal gathering could face jail as well as a fine up to €100,000.

Trying to stay unseen, ravers partied to very little light

The unofficial event, near Vejer de la Frontera on Saturday night (July 17), has caused considerable outrage as the COVID-19 figures continue to soar around the region.

The gathering took place at a private estate between Paternina and San Ambrosio, after a post went out on social media and quickly went viral.

Tourists and expats joined locals to make their way to the isolated finca, where they partied until it was broken up at 2.20am.

Local police called in the councillors after neighbours had noticed an unusual number of cars traveling up and down the local roads.

They also heard a growing amount of noise coming from an unknown location.

Mayor of Vejer, Francisco Flor told the Olive Press it had been ‘a huge mission’ to find the estate.

“It’s a plot with hardly any houses; the music was very low and there were very few lights,” he said.

He added it came as a real shock to his team to find ‘up to 1,300 people of all different ages’, with some clearly under the influence of ‘narcotic substances’.

Police took the details of those found in possession of drugs and according to the Mayor, ‘calmly broke up the party’.

“This isn’t the first illegal party to take place in recent months, but it is the biggest in the history of Vejer,” he added.

“Neighbouring towns have also had problems of this kind and so we will be leading by example and taking a tough stance.

“Those involved will be dealt with, and the owner of the property will be prosecuted for ignoring current health regulations.”

Currently, the COVID-19 rate in Vejer is 562.5 while the nearby town of Conil has already gone over 1000 per 100,000 inhabitants. It is now expected to soar in Vejer as well, as a result.

“Tourism is very important to us so it’s crucial that we do all we can to keep numbers stable and low,” added Flor.

“It’s unacceptable to organize a party like this right now. As the mayor of Vejer, it’s my duty to make sure they understand the consequences for breaking the law,” he added.

