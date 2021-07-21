FIVE luxury villas, designed by the Karl Lagerfeld brand, are planned for Marbella’s Golden Mile, one of the most sought-after addresses on the Costa del Sol.

Sierra Blanca Estates will work in collaboration with the Karl Lagerfeld firm to carry out the development of these high end houses, it has emerged.

A plot of 9,000 square metres has been selected for the five opulent villas, on the strip that runs between Puerto Banus and Marbella proper. The villas themselves will have between 500 and 900 square metres of land each.

Karl Lagerfeld was the creative director of Chanel. He revived the company during its decline after the death of its founder Coco Chanel.

The Marbella Coastline

This will be the Karl Lagerfeld firm’s first ever residential project.

However, this is not the first Karl Lagerfeld influenced building project. Karl Lagerfeld himself was involved personally, before his death in 2019, with the design of a 6 star hotel in Macau, which will open soon.

The Marbella properties, on the other hand, will be inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s vision, but will not be able to have his personal input.

Sierra Blanca Estates says that the villas will be ‘relaxed and exclusive’, but most importantly they will be built out of environmentally friendly materials and shall be respectful to the surroundings.

This is not the first high fashion collaboration Sierra Blanca Estates have carried out. Indeed, right this moment they are working with Fendi and The One Atelier. Together, these companies are building another 56 high end villas in Marbella.

Some of these villas will be valued around €7 million: this may give some indication for the Karl Lagerfeld properties’ prices, though official figures have not yet been released.

In fact, The One Atelier has been working with the Karl Lagerfeld firm on their current project.

