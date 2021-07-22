PEOPLE who have been fully vaccinated on the Rock will now be issued a COVID-19 certificate in the same format as the one presented to those vaccinated by the UK’s NHS.

The certificate, which is an ‘interim solution pending the development of an App’, will carry security features such as ‘silver foil printed logos, micro lettering and fluorescent ink’.

A portal has also been set up where any third party can verify the authenticity of the certificate with the use of a barcode.

The system currently in place for vaccination certificates issued by Public Health Gibraltar is henceforth discontinued and will be replaced with this process.

The certificates will be issued by the Post Office at its Main Street branch and applications can be made online at www.vaccines.egov.gi.

Those unable to apply online can attend the Gov.gi Customer Services centre at 323 Main Street during office hours, and must bring their passport and GHA number in order to complete the application.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the new system will enable those vaccinated in Gibraltar to be able to travel under the same restrictions as those who were vaccinated by the NHS.

A statement from Gibraltar’s health authority explained: “The certificates are an interim solution pending the development of an App, which is similar to the NHS Covid Pass. This work has been done in conjunction with the UK’s Department of Health &

Social Care and NHSx. The UK has agreed that Gibraltar can link to the NHSx Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) signing server as soon as it is made available, meaning that when our COVID Vaccine App is live, the QR code on our App will be serviced by the UKs PKI solution, verifying its authenticity.

“When the UK completes its interoperability agreement with the EU, Gibraltar will also benefit from this arrangement.”

