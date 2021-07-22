A RICH and varied summer of cultural events is about to kick off at Ibiza’s historic Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel and Spa.

From tonight, they’re hosting a summer calendar full of art exhibitions, music and late-night cinema under the stars.

The venue is set on an estate of orange groves, romantic gardens and farmland in the heart of the Mediterranean island.

Two photographic exhibitions are planned in their gallery, with one dedicated to images of David Bowie.

Tres Hombres, the biggest photo-gallery in Sweden, is showing the work of the world’s most iconic photographers such as Albert Watson, Terry O’Neill, Anton Corbijn and Mary McCartney.

Atzaró Vegetable Garden Cinema:

Open-air film screenings will take place every Thursday evening at 10pm throughout July and August in the hotel’s Atzaró Vegetable Garden.

Visitors can sit back and relax on luxury bean bags under the stars and enjoy the scenery.

OUTDOOR CINEMA: Under the stars

The 35€ price includes the movie, beanbag, welcome drink and popcorn – but if you’re staying at the hotel, screenings are free to guests.

Screening dates and titles are as follows:

July 22 – Joy

July 29 – Eyes Wide Shut

August 5 – Arrival

August 12 – Passengers

August 19 – True Romance

August 26 – Casablanca

Tomorrow, July 23, has the Atzaro Vegetable Garden Evening Experience, where visitors can explore the 3-hectares of gardens with a special night of nature, food, live music, a DJ, art and drinks in the middle of the Balearic countryside.

This event is repeated on Monday, August 23

Starting next week, “Iconic Women” features the work of internationally-acclaimed British photographer, Kirsty Mitchell, and fashion photographer, Marcus Klinko.

They have both built impressive careers over the past 25 years capturing some of the world’s biggest cultural icons including Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, Britney Spears and many more.

THE QUEEN’S ARMADA – by Kirsty Mitchell

There will also be a series of limited-edition art rugs by Henzel Studio Collaborations, who work in close collaboration with some of the world’s most notable contemporary artists.

“Bowie Unseen” is an exhibition of photographs taken by Marcus Klinko, who created the cover for David Bowie’s 2002 album ‘Heathen’.

He also worked with the outspoken British music and fashion legend for the cover of GQ’s ‘Men of the Year’ issue, in 1997.

MAN OF THE YEAR 1997 – photography by Marcus Klinko

Summer 2021 Live Music

A variety of live music is to be enjoyed under the palms at The Orange Tree restaurant, also.

Live Flamenco shows on Tuesdays and soulful singers on Fridays provide a Balearic acoustic atmosphere at the restaurant and in the open-air lounge for after-dinner drinks.

All event details, times and pricing will be published on the Facebook at facebook.com/AgroturismoATZAROibiza

About Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel

The Hotel and Spa is part of Atzaró Group and is one of the most prestigious rural hotels in Ibiza and one of Europe’s leading luxury destinations.

Situated on a vast estate of fragrant orange groves and abundant gardens in the heart of the island, it was originally opened in 2004 as one of the first Agroturismo hotels on the island, built on the site of a generations-old finca.

Since then, Atzaró has firmly established itself on the map as one of Ibiza’s best, and has become part of the much-loved authentic heart of the island.

Featuring rustic local woods, beamed ceilings, four poster beds, Ibiza whites, touches of gold, materials and fabrics locally crafted, the concept has been created by the group’s interior design company, Atzaró Design, to work in harmony with the surrounding environment.

The new Atzaró Spa Garden in another area of the estate, adjacent to the spa, is full of organic botanicals and herbs providing all the ingredients for the Atzaró Spa Products range.

The hotel is now single use plastic free and all the produce for the restaurants is organic and grown in the Atzaró Vegetable Garden.

Some 200 solar panels were installed for self-generated electricity supply and the hotel also has its own natural well for unlimited water.

The Atzaró Spa products are organic too and made from plants grown on the estate and there is also no chlorine used in the pools.

