PLANS have been unveiled to build 216 new properties to let in Valencia city centre.

The ‘build to rent’ scheme will cost an estimated €50 million to be paid by a private investor, with the new homes split over two new residential areas in the Moreras area.

Both developments will be located near the port and the City of Arts and Sciences, which will greatly alleviate the problem of finding affordable housing to rent in the busiest part of the regional capital.

The first building will feature 155 units over 21 floors, and will include a swimming pool, paddle tennis court, and multi-purpose rooms.

Photo by Cordon Press

The second development will consist of 51 houses on 11 floors and the same sporting facilities as the first except the tennis court.

These two projects are just the latest in a series of ‘build to rent’ schemes launched by the same firm in Valencia city, which total more than 700 houses.

Work is due to begin shortly and set to be completed in 2023.

