THE delayed Olympic Games are edging ever closer, a year later than planned due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
There will be no fans present due to Tokyo’s state of emergency, but 11,000 athletes from across the globe – 205 countries to be exact- will compete against each other in a variety of different disciplines.
This year will see a record-breaking 339 events and Team Spain – which boasts 321 athletes – arrive at the Tokyo Olympic Games with a host of medal hopefuls.
Team Spain’s women’s basketball team famously won silver in Rio five years ago and will be hoping for more golden success in Japan this time around.
An opening ceremony like no other will get the Games underway at the Olympic Stadium on Friday and you can keep track of all the other big events in Japan with our handy schedule.
Here’s what to watch and when across two and a half weeks…
- Opening ceremony – Friday 23 July – Tokyo Stadium
- Archery – 23-31 July – Yumenoshima Park Archery Field
- Artistic gymnastics – 24 July – 3 August – Arlake Gymnastics Centre
- Artistic swimming – 2-7 August – Tokyo Aquatics Centre
- Athletics – 30 July to 8 August – Tokyo Stadium (track and field), Sapporo Odori Park (marathons and race walks)
- Badminton – 24 July – 2 August – Musashino Forest Sport Plaza
- Baseball/softball – 21 July – 7 August – Fukushima and Yokohama
- Basketball – 25 July – 8 August – Aomi Urban Sports Park and Saitama Super Arena
- Beach volleyball – 24 July – 7 August – Shiokaze Park
- Boxing – 24 July – 8 August – Kokugikan Arena
- Canoe slalom – 25-30 July – Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre
- Canoe sprint – 2-7 August – Sea Forest Waterway
- Cycling – BMX 29 July to 1 August, Arlake Urban Sports Park – road cyclying, 24, 25 and 28 July, Musashinonomori Park and Fuji International Speedway – track cycling, 2-8 August, Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka
- Diving – 25 July – 7 August – Tokyo Aquatics Centre
- Equestrian – 24 July – 7 August – Equestrian Park (dressage, eventing and jumping), Sea Forest Cross-Country Course (eventing)
- Fencing – 24 July – 1 August – Makuhari Messe Hall
- Football – 21 July – 7 August – Tokyo Stadium, Sapporo Dome, Miyagi Stadium, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Saitama Stadium and International Stadium Yokohama
- Golf – men’s 29 July – 1 August, women’s 4-7 August – Kasumigaseki Country Club
- Handball – 24 July – 8 August – Yoyogi National Stadium
- Hockey – 24 July – 6 August – Oi Hockey Stadium
- Judo – 24-31 July – Nippon Budokan
- Karate – 5-7 August – Nippon Budokan
- Marathon swimming – 4-5 August – Odaiba Marine Park
- Modern pentathlon – 5-7 August – Musashino Forest Sport Plaza (fencing) and Tokyo Stadium
- Rhythmic gymnastics – 6-8 August – Arlake Gymnastics Centre
- Rowing – 23-30 July – Sea Forest Waterway
- Rugby Sevens – 26-31 July – Tokyo Stadium
- Sailing – 25 July – 4 August – Enoshima Yacht Harbour
- Shooting – 24 July – 2 August – Asaka Shooting Range
- Skateboarding – street 24-25 July, park 4-5 August – Arlake Urban Sports Park
- Sport climbing – 3-6 August – Aomi Urban Sports Park
- Surfing – 25 July – 1 August – Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, Chiba
- Swimming – 24 July – 1 August – Tokyo Aquatics Centre
- Table tennis – 24 July – 6 August – Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium
- Taekwondo – 24-27 July – Makuhari Messe Hall
- Tennis – 24 July – 1 August – Arlake Tennis Park
- Trampoline gymnastics – 0-31 July – Arlake Gymnastics Centre
- Triathlon – individual 26-27 July, mixed relay 31 July – Odaiba Marine Park
- Volleyball – 24 July – 8 August – Arlake Arena
- Water polo – 24 July – 8 August – Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
- Weightlifting – 24 July – 4 August – Tokyo International Forum
- Wrestling – 1-7 August – Makuhari Messe Hall
- Closing ceremony – 8 August – Tokyo Olympic Stadium
