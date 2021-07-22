THE delayed Olympic Games are edging ever closer, a year later than planned due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

There will be no fans present due to Tokyo’s state of emergency, but 11,000 athletes from across the globe – 205 countries to be exact- will compete against each other in a variety of different disciplines.

This year will see a record-breaking 339 events and Team Spain – which boasts 321 athletes – arrive at the Tokyo Olympic Games with a host of medal hopefuls.

Team Spain’s women’s basketball team famously won silver in Rio five years ago and will be hoping for more golden success in Japan this time around.

An opening ceremony like no other will get the Games underway at the Olympic Stadium on Friday and you can keep track of all the other big events in Japan with our handy schedule.

Here’s what to watch and when across two and a half weeks…

Opening ceremony – Friday 23 July – Tokyo Stadium

Archery – 23-31 July – Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Artistic gymnastics – 24 July – 3 August – Arlake Gymnastics Centre

Artistic swimming – 2-7 August – Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Athletics – 30 July to 8 August – Tokyo Stadium (track and field), Sapporo Odori Park (marathons and race walks)

Badminton – 24 July – 2 August – Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Baseball/softball – 21 July – 7 August – Fukushima and Yokohama

Basketball – 25 July – 8 August – Aomi Urban Sports Park and Saitama Super Arena

Beach volleyball – 24 July – 7 August – Shiokaze Park

Boxing – 24 July – 8 August – Kokugikan Arena

Canoe slalom – 25-30 July – Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre

Canoe sprint – 2-7 August – Sea Forest Waterway

Cycling – BMX 29 July to 1 August, Arlake Urban Sports Park – road cyclying, 24, 25 and 28 July, Musashinonomori Park and Fuji International Speedway – track cycling, 2-8 August, Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka

Diving – 25 July – 7 August – Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Equestrian – 24 July – 7 August – Equestrian Park (dressage, eventing and jumping), Sea Forest Cross-Country Course (eventing)

Fencing – 24 July – 1 August – Makuhari Messe Hall

Football – 21 July – 7 August – Tokyo Stadium, Sapporo Dome, Miyagi Stadium, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Saitama Stadium and International Stadium Yokohama

Golf – men’s 29 July – 1 August, women’s 4-7 August – Kasumigaseki Country Club

Handball – 24 July – 8 August – Yoyogi National Stadium

Hockey – 24 July – 6 August – Oi Hockey Stadium

Judo – 24-31 July – Nippon Budokan

Karate – 5-7 August – Nippon Budokan

Marathon swimming – 4-5 August – Odaiba Marine Park

Modern pentathlon – 5-7 August – Musashino Forest Sport Plaza (fencing) and Tokyo Stadium

Rhythmic gymnastics – 6-8 August – Arlake Gymnastics Centre

Rowing – 23-30 July – Sea Forest Waterway

Rugby Sevens – 26-31 July – Tokyo Stadium

Sailing – 25 July – 4 August – Enoshima Yacht Harbour

Shooting – 24 July – 2 August – Asaka Shooting Range

Skateboarding – street 24-25 July, park 4-5 August – Arlake Urban Sports Park

Sport climbing – 3-6 August – Aomi Urban Sports Park

Surfing – 25 July – 1 August – Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, Chiba

Swimming – 24 July – 1 August – Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Table tennis – 24 July – 6 August – Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Taekwondo – 24-27 July – Makuhari Messe Hall

Tennis – 24 July – 1 August – Arlake Tennis Park

Trampoline gymnastics – 0-31 July – Arlake Gymnastics Centre

Triathlon – individual 26-27 July, mixed relay 31 July – Odaiba Marine Park

Volleyball – 24 July – 8 August – Arlake Arena

Water polo – 24 July – 8 August – Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Weightlifting – 24 July – 4 August – Tokyo International Forum

Wrestling – 1-7 August – Makuhari Messe Hall

Closing ceremony – 8 August – Tokyo Olympic Stadium

