LOVE Island bosses are stalling plans to introduce Casa Amor on the latest series as it reportedly remains under construction in Mallorca.

ITV is yet to complete the second building on the island are hoping to feature it on the show by the end of the month, said The Sun.

Instead of shooting at the same villa that has been used in previous years, producers set plans in motion to construct a new filming space for the all-important Casa Amor scenes.

CASA AMOR: The Love Island villa from previous series

The building they’re hoping to use for the new episodes still requires cameras, broadcast equipment and set decoration.

A source said: ‘Everyone is working around the clock to make sure it looks the part, but it’s just not quite ready yet. As soon as it’s done, they’re going to have it on screen.’

Some fans are questioning whether the second villa would even feature this year, as there was no grand Casa Amor reveal in the US and South African versions of the show.

