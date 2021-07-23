PLANS to build 120 new homes in Estepona on Spain’s Costa del Sol have been unveiled this week.

The property developer Grupo Insur has announced an investment of €23 million and has secured 10,802 square metres of land.

The complex, designed by CHS Architects (from Sevilla) will be located on Calle Juan Benitez, near the Auditorio municipal Felipe VI. This places it within walking distance of the beach, city centre and nightlife. It will also have great transport links, as the A7 a short distance away.

The complex, to be called Insur Alboran, will have homes of a range of sizes from one to four bed apartments.

Estpona Beachfront – Archive Image

There will also be two swimming pools available to the residents: one on the ground floors in the gardens, and a rooftop infinity pool with views of the precious Costa del Sol town.

Grupo Insur has already built over 400 homes around the Costa del Sol.

This new project is set to begin construction in the spring of 2022.

