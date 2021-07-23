TRAFFIC will be diverted on the A7 at the Cancelada junction between Estepona and Marbella from midnight on Saturday night until 8am Sunday (July 25) and overnight on Monday from midnight until 8am on Tuesday (July 27).

All carriageways in both directions will be closed in order to replace the bridge that was dismantled earlier this year after structural problems were detected.

A small diversion is in place to take drivers around the area where work is taking place.

