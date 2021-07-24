ANDALUCIA’S most famous white wine label is celebrating its 200 year anniversary this summer and offering a host of prizes to those with winning numbers hidden in its corks.

Bodegas Barbadillo founded its winery in 1821 in Sanlucar de Barrameda, Cadiz province,where it produces the top-selling white wine in Spain, its Castillo de San Diego, known simply as Barbadillo.

To celebrate its bicentenary, the winery has launched a lottery with numbers hidden on its corks. Winners can claim top prizes of €3,000 and two-for-one offers on visits to its historical bodega and wine museum.

The unique eight-digit alphanumeric code is found on corks with a promotional sleeve and can be checked on the winery website.

Bottles are being sold through 15 major supermarket chains and superstores, including El Corte Inglés, Carrefour, Hipercor, Alcampo, and Eroski.

READ ALSO: