CHARITIES from Malaga, Alicante and Almería have received 24 tonnes of food donations from Grupo ASV throughout July, 2021.

They supplemented the important work done by soup kitchens and food banks, meeting the needs of vulnerable people from many regions throughout Spain.

Grupo ASV have admitted that the needy’s situation has been aggravated by the global pandemic that has brought with it “an intense economic crisis.”

A delivery of more than eight tonnes of food was welcomed at the Alicante Gastronómica Solidaria, which will be used to prepare the hundreds of menus that this association of committed restaurants distributes to different locations in the Alicante province.

In Malaga, the donation went to Bancosol, the Costa del Sol food bank, which has been serving the food needs of vulnerable people from the province for more than two decades.

They too have been overwhelmed by the situation derived from the pandemic.

And finally, another eight tonnes of food went to the Fundación Banco de Alimentos de Almería, which provides food relief to some 47,000 people from Almeria on a regular basis but whose demand is also surpassed today.

Grupo ASV’s Sonia Carricondo, said: “With these contributions of food we want to continue supporting these outstanding solidarity projects that fight against hunger in highly affected areas of our environment as a company.”

Continuing: “And more with the deep economic and social crisis that the Covid-19 pandemic has generated, a crisis that is not making it easy for so many families who need something as basic and essential as a daily plate of food on the table.”

What is Grupo ASV?

Three main companies form Grupo ASV, based in Alicante.

Meridiano are Specialists in death and protection insurance.

Grupo ASV Servicios Funerarios arrange burial and cremation services, and provide funeral plans.

Ambulanciasayuda manage the entire public land health transport service in the Valencian Community, as well as private ambulance transfers in Alicante, Valencia and Castellón.