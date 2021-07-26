Cleaning your bathroom is one of the most exciting and challenging things you can do. You need to think carefully about the storage space and the decoration. It’s important to make sure the room looks stylish and reflects the personality of its owner. If you choose the wrong beauty goods for this purpose, then you will be cleaning the room more often and feeling dissatisfied.

Which cosmetics look classy, work great and don’t require any spotless effort?

This article brings together the top beauty products and fragrances to give your bath a unique look and feel. Body cosmetics, hair products and perfumes have been chosen to be easily cleaned of dust, drops of water or condensation. Such an intelligent tip enables you to spend less time cleaning surfaces wet but also helps diversify your bathroom interior.

Perfume

A top tip for choosing eau de toilette, cologne or fragrance is to opt for minimalist packaging with an unusual accent. These are less likely to pick up dirt, blend in easily with the bath design and still act as a decorative feature in the room.

Examples of suitable perfume products:

Kenzo Flower by Kenzo Poppy Bouquet;

Acorelle L’Envoutante;

Bond No 9 Park Avenue;

Pani Walewska Sweet Romance;

Kenzo Jeu d’Amour;

Dior J’adore;

Diptyque 34 Boulevard Saint Germain.

If you don’t like or match any of the above options, you can check out other goods in the perfume section at MAKEUP. Many brands produce perfumes in similar packaging and price segments. Compare offers and designs. In this way, you can order wares to suit all your needs, tastes and bathroom decorations.

Shampoos, conditioners and hair masks

Manufacturers of hair cosmetics have long realized that this category of wares should work great and look classy. That’s why a range of products in an array of colours and package designs is now available.

Good value for money, quality and efficacy hair products can be found in many trademarks. However, Valmont, I.C.O.N., Sisley, Waterclouds and Kaminomoto offer the most exciting solutions. From the more affordable category, jars from Kerastase, Matrix and Estel also look fantastic in the bathroom and are easy to care for. They are also easier to care for, as they are dust-free and easy to remove traces of water droplets or condensation.

Facial beauty products

When it comes to the quality, style and ergonomics of facial care packaging, luxury brands consistently come out on top. Many people get this impression because high-end brands use glass, wood and other natural materials to manufacture their wares. Orlane, Helena Rubinstein and Cle De Peau Beaute are excellent solutions as well.

If you’re on a medium or limited budget and want a great solution, however, there are plenty of great and beautiful packages in the mass and mid-market too. Kits from Oriflame, Monat, Germaine de Capuccini, Shy Deer and others are perfect examples. Even if you have some unique interior, it still won’t be a problem to find a minimalist version of cosmetics with incredible action. Read customer reviews of specific products, and study the design of the packaging and its materials. This will help to better assess the effectiveness and practicality of the boxes.