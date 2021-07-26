TEMPERATURES across the Costa del Sol will plummet by 10C this week.

There will be a brief respite from summer heat this week after temperatures soared above 42C on Sunday in different parts of Malaga province.

The yellow alert for extreme heat, in force until yesterday evening in Malaga city, Costa del Sol and Valle del Guadalhorce, will be deactivated for a few days after leaving highs of 42.6C in the province.

The highest reading at an official weather station yesterday, Sunday, was at the Malaga meteorological centre with 38.6C, while the Malaga Airport station gave a reading of 37.7C for much of the day.

SUMMER HEAT: Enjoying the summer sun in Malaga.

Despite a drop in the warm terral wind, which has caused temperatures to rise, weather agency AEMET still predicts some areas, such as Malaga city and on the coast, to see highs of 35C for today, Monday, while the minimum will be around 24C.

As of tomorrow, Tuesday, temperatures will, however, noticeably drop, with highs barely reaching 29C during the day, with a similar scenario forecast for Wednesday. Skies will remain clear throughout the day.

Temperatures will once again evolve upwards towards the end week.

