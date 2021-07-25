THE VALENCIAN Community has been contacting 20-29 year-olds to offer vaccination appointments.

People in those age groups are being urged to get vaccinated amid a spike in infections and fears over how quickly the Indian variant of the virus might spread.

More than 105,000 doses will be allocated to those aged between 20-29 from Monday.

The Ministry of Health announced that from tomorrow a total of 307,615 doses will be given will be given across the Valencian region.

Health workers in the 20-29 age group were vaccinated last week and now the general population will also be invited to receive their COVID-19 jabs.

Generalitat president Ximo Puig confirmed that has begun looking into plans to vaccinate for those aged 12 – 18 years of age and is optimistic all youngsters will receive their vaccination before the end of the summer.

Almost 55% of the population in Spain has received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

