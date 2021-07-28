EXCLUSIVELY for Olive Press readers, author Sabina Ostrowska is offering a free download of her book The Crinkle Crankle Wall: Our First Year in Andalusia, for a limited time only!

Ostrowska moved to Spain seven years ago. Enchanted by the beauty of the Andalusian countryside and excited by the prospect of owning a large piece of rural land complete with olive groves, she and her husband spent all of their savings on their dream home and new adventure.

However, it wasn’t the smooth encounter they had anticipated.

FREE book download for a limited time only

Misleading estate agents, dodgy builders, financial struggles, not to mention their limited Spanish vocabulary – sound familiar?

In her book, The Crinkle Crankle Wall: Our First Year in Andalusia, the author openly shares the story of her move from the glamorous UAE to the Costa del Sol.

It’s witty, humorous and nail-bitingly frustrating at times as she shares mistakes relatable to so many who have moved countries in search of a more ‘relaxed’ life in Spain.

Ostrowska is originally from Poland and is a non-fictional text book writer.

Author Sabina Ostrowska

Her book is available on Amazon in both paperback and digital editions.

For a limited time only, Olive Press readers can download Sabrina’s book for FREE online at amazon.com between July 29 and August 1.

Amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08FP8Q65R

Amazon Spain: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B08FP8Q65R

Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FP8Q65R

Amazon universal link: mybook.to/crinklecranklewall

Sabina is currently writing her next book in the series.

