A GANG of out-of-control teen thugs videoed themselves as they assaulted a terrified young boy.

Police said the young victim was kicked, pushed and attacked with bottles as other bullies used their mobile phones to film the ordeal.

The incident happened Amorebieta-Etxano in the north of Spain at around 3am on Sunday.

Las agresiones en manada siguen en aumento.

En la madrugada del domingo, un grupo de personas le dieron una paliza a un joven en un parque de Amorebieta.

El joven permanece ingresado en el hospital de Cruces.

La #Ertzaintza investiga los hechos junto con la Policía de Amorebieta pic.twitter.com/Urv0Md5fCG — ?ó???? ???????? (@PolicialCodigo) July 27, 2021

Cops probing the attack said a group of up to 12 teenagers approached the frightened boy before the incident.

Footage of the brutal assault has begun to circulate social networks.

Members of the gang can be overheard shouting ‘Kill him, kill him! Record that, record that, record that!’ during the vicious assault.

Others can be heard saying ‘leave him now, you’re going to kill him’.

La paliza que han dado a un chico en Amorebieta/Zornotza pic.twitter.com/p7fa3gWUNB — Mik (@DiezMikel_) July 27, 2021

The young man suffered serious injuries and taken to the Cruces hospital treatment.

An investigation is now underway to identify the ringleaders, who are between 16 and 20-years-old, and police are appealing to anyone who has information about the attack to come forward.

READ MORE

TRIBUTES have been paid to a young gay man savagely beaten to death outside a nightclub